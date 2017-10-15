FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raqqa evacuation included some foreign fighters - local official
October 15, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 6 days ago

Raqqa evacuation included some foreign fighters - local official

BEIRUT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Some, but not all, foreign Islamic State fighters have left Syria’s Raqqa city on Sunday as part of a withdrawal deal with U.S.-backed militias, a local official told Reuters on Sunday.

Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, would not say how many militants remain in the city, where the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.

An SDF spokesman said earlier that a group of Syrian Islamic State fighters without foreign militants had evacuated Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Louise Heavens)

