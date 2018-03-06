Russia offers rebels safe passage out of Syria's Eastern Ghouta

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s military has offered to guarantee safe passage out of Syria’s Eastern Ghouta for rebel fighters and their families.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said it would provide transport and a secure corridor for rebel fighters who agree to leave, and would guarantee their immunity from prosecution.

The statement said rebel fighters leaving with their families could take personal weapons with them. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)