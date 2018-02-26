FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Industrials
February 26, 2018 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

Russia rejects allegations pro-Assad forces behind Syria chlorine attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Allegations that forces loyal to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad were to blame for a chlorine attack in Syria’s eastern Ghouta are a provocation aimed at sabotaging a ceasefire in the enclave, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Lavrov said a 30-day ceasefire for eastern Ghouta agreed in the U.N. Security Council would take effect once all sides had agreed how it should be implemented, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.