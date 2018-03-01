FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia says militants prevent civilians from leaving eastern Ghouta -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday Syrian rebels were preventing civilians in eastern Ghouta from leaving dangerous areas, the Interfax news agency reported.

Militants were violating a ceasefire agreement in five Syrian provinces and in eastern Ghouta, Interfax reported, citing Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria.

One civilian was killed and six wounded as a result of the militants shelling on residential areas of Damascus and its suburbs in the past 24 hours, Yevtushenko was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

