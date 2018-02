ANKARA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey welcomed on Sunday a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation, the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

The U.N. Security Council adopted the resolution on Saturday, as one of the deadliest air assaults of the seven-year war pounded the eastern Ghouta district this week. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Editing by William Maclean)