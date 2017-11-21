Russia says retreat of Syrian opposition figures good for peace

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moscow believes that resignation of Syrian opposition figures such as Riyad Hijab will help unite Syria’s internal and external opposition on a more “constructive platform”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Hijab, the head of the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee (HNC) resigned on Monday, nearly two years after he was picked to chair the Saudi-backed umbrella group that brings together the armed and political opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.

“The retreat of radically minded opposition figures from playing the main role will make it possible to unite this motley opposition - internal and external - on a more reasonable, realistic and constructive platform,” Russia’s Rossiya 24 state television showed Lavrov saying at a news briefing.

“We will support the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in this respect.”