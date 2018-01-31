FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:41 AM / a day ago

Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan say happy with Syria congress in Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of a Russian-sponsored conference on reaching peace in Syria, held this week in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

The Russian president’s press service said that Putin and Erdogan agreed they were satisfied with the results of the Sochi congress and also discussed their cooperation in maintaining de-escalation zones in Syria. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

