Putin declares 'complete victory' on both banks of Euphrates in Syria - Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said a complete victory had been achieved over Islamic State on both banks of the Euphrates river in Syria, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Putin was cited as saying that the military operation in the area was now completed, and that the focus would switch to a political process that would eventually involve presidential and parliamentary elections.

Putin did not specify if he was referring to the whole of Syria, or just the areas around the Euphrates valley. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)