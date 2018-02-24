FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Rebels in Syria's eastern Ghouta welcome U.N. ceasefire resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The two major rebel factions in Syria’s eastern Ghouta welcomed on Saturday a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce across the country to allow aid access and medical evacuations.

In separate statements, Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman pledged to protect aid convoys that come into the besieged rebel enclave near Damascus. The insurgents said they would commit to a truce, but would respond to any violation by the Syrian government and its allies.

The U.N. Security Council adopted the resolution on Saturday, as one of the deadliest air assaults of the seven-year war pounded eastern Ghouta this week. (Reporting by Ellen Francis, Editing by William Maclean)

