Russia says kills more than 30 militants in Syria - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Russian strike from an undisclosed high-precision weapon killed more than 30 militants in an area of Syria’s Idlib where a Russian plane was previously downed, TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

The Russian Su-25 warplane was brought down in the Idlib province earlier on Saturday, and the pilot was killed during "a fight" after ejecting by parachute, the Defence Ministry has said.