March 6, 2018 / 7:59 AM / 2 days ago

Only int'l body can rule if chemical weapons used in Syria - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Only an impartial investigation in Syria by an international commission can determine if allegations about the use of chemical weapons are true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility that the United States could launch strikes on Syria over allegations that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had used chemicals weapons, Peskov said the Kremlin hoped that nothing would be done that breaches international law. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Christian Lowe)

