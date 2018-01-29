FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:08 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin says absence of Syrian opposition will not hinder Sochi congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The absence of some representatives of the Syrian opposition will not be a serious setback for a conference on the Middle East crisis taking place at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi this week, Moscow said on Monday.

“The fact that some representatives of the processes currently ongoing in Syria are not participating is unlikely to stop this congress from going ahead and can not seriously sabotage it,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Polina Devitt)

