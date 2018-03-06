Russian prosecutors open criminal case into Syria plane crash

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it had opened a criminal case into the crash of a Russian military transport plane in Syria.

A Russian military transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying, an incident that sharply raises the death toll from the Kremlin’s Syria operation .

Investigators said the criminal case would look into suggestions that flight safety rules had been flouted. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)