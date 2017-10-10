Russian Su-24 warplane crashes at air base in Syria, crew dies - agencies

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber rolled off the runway on takeoff from Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying, adding that the warplane’s crew died in the accident.

The crew, bound for a combat mission, failed to eject themselves from the aircraft. Warplanes of this type carry a crew of two pilots.

According to reports from the scene, a technical fault was believed to be behind the accident, the defence ministry was cited as saying. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)