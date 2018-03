MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday that Syrian rebels killed four civilians in the eastern Ghouta rebel-held enclave during a protest, news agencies reported, citing Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin speaking in Damascus.

He told reporters that killings show that rebel threats against people who want to leave eastern Ghouta are real. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Hugh Lawson)