a month ago
Russia bombs Islamic State targets in Syria with newest missiles -agencies
July 5, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a month ago

Russia bombs Islamic State targets in Syria with newest missiles -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian strategic bombers have destroyed three ammunition depots and a command post of Islamic State in the Syrian province Of Hama, using advanced airborne cruise missiles, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

The strategic cruise missiles used in the strike from a distance of around 1,000 km (600 miles) were the newest Kh-101 type, the ministry said. Such missiles can hit targets at a distance of up to 4,500 km (2,800 miles) and can carry nuclear warheads, it added. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

