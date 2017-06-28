FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will respond "with dignity" if USA mounts Syria strike
June 28, 2017 / 4:53 PM / a month ago

Russia says will respond "with dignity" if USA mounts Syria strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRASNODAR, Russia, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia will respond with dignity and proportionately if the United States takes pre-emptive measures against Syrian government forces to stop what Washington says could be a planned chemical attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart, Lavrov said he hoped that the United States was not preparing to use its intelligence assessments about the Syrian government's intentions as a pretext to mount a "provocation" in Syria. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold in KRASNODAR, Russia; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

