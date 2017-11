SOCHI, Russia, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The size of the Russian military force in Syria will probably be reduced, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, told reporters on Thursday.

He declined to elaborate on the dates and scale of the possible troop drawdown. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)