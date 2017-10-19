FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says defeat of terror in Syria imminent
#Industrials
October 19, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 days ago

Russia's Putin says defeat of terror in Syria imminent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had all grounds to believe that Moscow, along with Damascus, would soon defeat terrorists in Syria.

He said that the Syrian peace process was developing in a positive way, though there were still problems. He said there was a proposal to hold a Congress of Syrian peoples, bringing together representatives of all ethnic groups in Syria. (reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
