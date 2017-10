MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers have fired cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria’s Deir al-Zor and Idlib provinces, the RIA news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The strikes were carried out at a safe distance from U.S. special forces and U.S.-backed militias, the ministry was cited as saying. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)