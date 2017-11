SOCHI, Russia, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a “new stage” had been reached in the Syria crisis but achieving a political solution would require compromises from all sides, including the Syrian government.

Putin was speaking alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Russian city of Sochi. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)