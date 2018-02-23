UPDATE 1-Russia says ready to agree on UN resolution on Syria but with caveats

(Writes through, adds quotes)

MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to agree on a U.N. Security Council draft resolution in Syria but it needs guarantees on a ceasefire, Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Friday.

“There are no guarantees that (the rebels) will not continue shooting at Damascus residential areas,” Lavrov said in a briefing about discussions on a U.N. ceasefire resolution for Syria.

“That’s why for the resolution to be efficient -- and we are ready to agree on the text which would make it so -- we propose a formula which would make the ceasefire real, based on the guarantees of all who are inside eastern Ghouta and outside eastern Ghouta,” Lavrov said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Angus MacSwan)