September 22, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Russian submarine fires cruise missiles at jihadi targets in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes sourcing, adds details)

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A Russian submarine fired cruise missiles at jihadi targets in Syria’s Idlib province on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said, saying it had targeted Islamist militants who had tried to trap a group of Russian military policemen earlier in the week.

The strike, launched from the Mediterranean by Russia’s ‘Veliky Novgorod’ submarine, was part of a counter-offensive against a jihadi attack on government-held parts of northwest Syria near Hama on Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday said 29 Russian military policemen had been surrounded by jihadis as a result of that attack and that Russia had been forced to break them out in a special operation backed by air power.

On Friday, it said in a statement it had fired Kalibr cruise missiles at the same jihadis from a distance of 300 kilometres (186.41 miles) striking command centres, armoured vehicles and the bases of jihadis who had taken part in the original attack. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

