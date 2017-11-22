Turkey's Erdogan says critical decisions on Syria will be made today

SOCHI, Russia Nov 22 (Reuters) - Critical decisions will be taken for a solution to the Syrian crisis at a summit between Turkey, Russia and Iran on Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Erdogan said it was vital for all parties to contribute to a political solution in the crisis that is acceptable for the Syrian people. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)