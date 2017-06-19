FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Russia to target any "flying objects" over Syria where its aviation is active -agencies
June 19, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 months ago

Russia to target any "flying objects" over Syria where its aviation is active -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday it would view as targets any flying objects over Syria in the areas of the country where its air forces operate, Russian news agencies reported.

The statement followed after a U.S. warplane shot down a Syrian army jet on Sunday in the southern Raqqa countryside, with Washington saying the jet had dropped bombs near U.S.-backed forces and Damascus saying the plane was downed while flying a mission against Islamic State militants.

The Defence Ministry also said that it was suspending its interaction with the United States on preventing air incidents over Syria from June 19, the agencies reported.

The U.S. did not use its communication channel with Russia ahead of the downing of the Syrian government warplane, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

