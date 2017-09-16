FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia knew US-backed Syrian forces were in area it bombed -Pentagon
#Banking and Financial News
September 16, 2017 / 6:28 PM / in a month

CORRECTED-Russia knew US-backed Syrian forces were in area it bombed -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first paragraph, corrects spelling to Dayr Az Zawr, not Dayr Az Zawat)

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian jets bombed a target east of the Euphrates River near Dayr Az Zawr in Syria where it knew US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition advisers were located, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

“Russian munitions impacted a location known to the Russians to contain Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition advisers,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “Several SDF fighters were wounded,” it added.

Coalition troops advising and assisting the SDF were not wounded, the Pentagon added. The SDF is an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting with the U.S.-led coalition. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Gregorio)

