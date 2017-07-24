FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 24, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 14 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as risk appetite ebbs, dollar sulks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Amlak boosts Dubai, Qatar pulls back from near pre-crisis level

* Oil gains ahead of producer meeting; Nigeria, Libya output in focus

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-week high on weaker equities, U.S. dollar

* Jihadist group cements control of Syria's Idlib province -rebels

* Morocco trade deficit widens 8.2 pct in 1st half 2017

* Erdogan visits Gulf in bid to defuse Qatar row

* Libyan premier, rival eastern commander to meet in Paris - source

* Iran and Iraq sign accord to boost military cooperation

EGYPT

* Egypt forces kill eight militants at camp in south - ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's NCB Q2 net profit flat, operating income down

* Saudi Arabia makes first offer of domestic sukuk in three tranches

* Saudi's Almarai second-quarter profit rises 2.4 pct

* Saudi refinery operations not affected by transformer fire

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 8.7 pct, above expectations

* Dubai Aerospace raises $2.3 bln in bonds for AWAS deal

* UAE's Dana Gas board to discuss sukuk restructring on July 26

* UAE credit demand up slightly, slow rise to continue -c.bank survey

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain June inflation edges up to 1.0 pct on food prices

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

