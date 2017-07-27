MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 2007 top, dollar skids on Fed inflation tweak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed in narrow trade, no big boost from oil rebound

* Oil prices ease, but near 8-week highs on lower U.S stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 6-week highs after Fed statement

* Middle East Crude-UAE buys first U.S. condensate to replace Qatar supplies

* U.S. lawmakers reach deal for Senate Russia sanctions vote

* Iran's two top opposition leaders in poor health, one in hospital

* Group of nations urge UN Security Council to act to ensure access for Syrian aid

* Rouhani says Iran will respond to any new U.S. sanctions

* U.S. pledges extra $140 mln to Lebanon for Syrian refugees

* Algeria buys up to 500,000 T milling wheat in tender

EGYPT

* U.S. officials discussing withholding some aid to Egypt over NGO law

* Egypt sets up national council to fight terrorism

* Egypt wheat reserves enough for 6 months after buying spree

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.N. report accuses Saudi coalition of deadly migrant boat attack off Yemen

* Saudi Telecom Co Q2 profit up 8 pct, in line with forecasts

* Saudi Aramco to complete phase 1 of expanded gas pipeline by year end

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch says improving liquidity in UAE banking sector should benefit profitability metrics

* UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit of 2.56 bln dirhams

* UAE banks profit to grow about 5 pct in H2 -official

* Etisalat's Q2 net profit up 6 pct, subscriber base up 2 pct

* Dubai developer Nakheel reports 22 pct decline in Q2 net profit

* Dubai airport handles 6 mln passengers in June

* UAE energy minister says optimistic about supply cut compliance

* Moody's: Profitability for Emirates NBD will remain resilient despite loss of market lead

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo second-quarter profit falls 12 pct

* Qatar turns down new LNG deals with Egypt - traders

* Qatar says new terror list is "disappointing surprise"

* Qatar could adopt more independent monetary policy if needed -central banker

* AFC allows 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to play in qualifiers

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation 1.4 percent; index base changed

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sends request for proposals for U.S. dollar bond, sukuk issues -sources

OMAN

* Oman taking consultant bids for $2.86 bln waste project-Oman Observer