MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks selloff stops at Wall Street; gold, yen tick up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait's Zain surges on Omantel move, Egypt falls on high inflation

* Oil prices up amidst higher global demand, Nigeria instability

* PRECIOUS-Gold buoyed by global tensions, U.S. inflation data

* Trump will send envoys to Middle East to discuss peace -official

* Trump administration defends travel ban in U.S. Supreme Court brief

* Iraq's Kurds stick to independence vote despite U.S. request to postpone it

* Islamic State still a threat as Mosul residents return to city in ruins

* Iraq issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

* Iran in talks to buy 48 Airbus helicopters - report

* Russia says "a pity" U.S. casts doubt on Iran nuclear deal

* Iran dismisses Tajik civil war claims as attempt to damage ties

* Soccer-Iran asked to explain dropping players who faced Israeli team

* More Syrians returning home, still outnumbered by fresh displacements - U.N.

* Seven Syrian rescue volunteers killed in shooting

* "Logistics" hold up Lebanese deal for rebels, refugees to return to Syria

* Syrian army secures Islamic State-held town in Homs province-state media

* Syrian army gains ground on Jordan border in southwest

* ANALYSIS-Hezbollah steers Lebanon closer to Syria, straining efforts to stay neutral

* Libyan military commander Haftar visiting Russia - RIA

* More than half a million children in Libya need help -UNICEF

* MSF suspends Mediterranean rescues as migrant dispute mounts

* Yemen's Houthis target coalition warship, agency reports

* U.N. signals not responsible for controlling Yemen's main airport

* Nineteen migrants feared drowned after being forced from boat off Yemen - U.N. agency

* Israel warns Hamas not to try to foil its anti-tunnel Gaza wall

* U.N. urges end to Gaza crisis in punishing summer heat

* Sudan invited to U.S.-Egyptian military exercises - ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt inflation surges to 35 pct in July after subsidy cuts

* Average yields drop on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills

* Italian tourist held over killing of hotel supervisor at Egyptian resort

* Egypt train crash kills dozens, injures more than 100 people

* Islamic state claimes responsibility for attack on Egyptian police car -AMAQ

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia favours New York for Aramco listing despite risks -sources

* Saudi's Falih doesn't rule out more oil cuts but kingdom won't take unilateral action - Al Sharq

* Saudi Falih says talks with Iraq focused on oil pact, investment discussed

* Saudi Arabia tenders to purchase 660,000 T feed barley

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Malaysia's 1MDB says $350 mln paid to Abu Dhabi for debt deal

* Four UAE soldiers die after helicopter crash in Yemen - agency

* UAE jails man for spying for Iran, nuclear work - Gulf press

* UAE's TAQA to refinance $500 mln bond due in October - official

* Abu Dhabi’s Union National Bank updating bond programme - sources

* JBF promoters pledge more equity with lenders as shares slump

* UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says responding to oil spill in Ras al-Zour area

* Kuwait says taking measures against North Korea - KUNA

* Kuwait says arrests 12 convicted in 2015 Iran spy case

* Omantel to buy nearly 10 pct of Kuwait's Zain Group for $846.1 mln (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)