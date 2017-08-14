FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 14
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
environment
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
August 14, 2017 / 4:42 AM / in a day

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce after losses, dollar sags on weak US CPI

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses most exposed to foreign funds lag as global mood cautious

* Oil prices dip on weak Chinese refining activity

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar steadies; N. Korea headlines in focus

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia favours New York for Aramco listing despite risks -sources

* EXCLUSIVE-Arab bloc won't discriminate against US firms in Qatar rift-sources

* Lebanon's Hezbollah says US can't hurt it, dismisses sanctions

* Iraqi Shi'ite leader visits UAE, strengthening ties with Sunni states

* Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits

* Kuwait to finish cleaning up oil spill this week- report

* Yemen central bank complains to Saudi-led coalition about cash deliveries

* Jordan approaches banks for dollar bond or sukuk issue -sources

* Iran eyes more funds for missiles, Guards after U.S. sanctions

EGYPT

* Egypt to reduce imports of LNG to 80 cargoes in 2017/18 year

* Egypt streamlines industrial licensing to boost investment

* Yields mixed on Egypt's 3-month, 9-month T-bills

* Egypt's Porto Group H1 profit rises

* Egypt's Unirab Polvara Spinning and Weaving H1 loss narrows

* Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool H1 standalone profit rises

* Beltone Financial posts Q2 consol profit

* Middle Egypt Flour Mills FY profit rises

* Egypt to hold tender for oil exploration in Eastern Desert

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

* Saudi's L'azurde signs exclusive Duty Free distribution agreement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Damac Properties Dubai Q2 profit falls

* UAE's Amlak Finance and Lootah ties up for investment opportunity

* UAE's National Cement Q2 profit falls

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital rises after swinging to Q2 profit

* UAE's Al Ramz Corporation Q2 profit falls

* UAE's Gulf Navigation Q2 profit rises

QATAR

* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate H1 profit falls

* Qatari German Medical Devices H1 loss widens

KUWAIT

* Kuwait starts chemicals injection in northern oil reservoirs

OMAN

* Oman ORIX gets Central Bank approval for merger with National Finance

* Bank Sohar shareholders approve issue of 100 mln rials bonds

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Securities and Investment posts Q2 profit (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.