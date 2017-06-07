MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 7

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls as Qatar crisis worries investors, Egypt continues ascent

* Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension, falling U.S. stocks support

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-mth high, political worries buoy safe-haven demand

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge lower amid Qatari crisis

* After warnings, U.S. wages new strike on pro-Syria government forces

* Trump takes sides in Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar

* Libya's neighbours push political deal over military solution

* Isolating Qatar will not solve crisis, Turkey's Erdogan says

* Iran tells IAEA it plans to ship heavy water abroad, officials say

* Iraq not taking sides in dispute between Saudi, Gulf states and Qatar

* Gulf debt market weakens as rift with Qatar worries foreign investors

* Turkish Q1 growth seen above 4 pct, 2017 exports up at least 10 pct- minister

* How Al Jazeera covered Arabs severing ties with its backer

* Muslim Asia caught in the middle as diplomatic row rocks Middle East

EGYPT

* Egyptian wheat imports thrown back into uncertainty as ergot ban looms

* Egypt imposes tariffs on Chinese, Turkish, and Ukrainian steel - ministry

* Egypt has paid $750 mln in arrears to oil companies -c.bank official

* Some Egyptian banks resume transactions in Qatari riyal after brief halt on Monday

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood

* Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC

* Saudi Investment Bank issues 285 mln riyals sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank prepares guidelines for Qatar-related banking deals -sources

* UAE banks stop providing leverage to clients on Qatari bonds-sources

* Qatar has no plan to shut Dolphin gas pipeline to UAE despite rift-sources

* UAE'S ADNOC sets May Murban crude OSP at $51.45/BBL

QATAR

* Qataris banned from Qantas flights to Dubai - airline executive

* Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension

* Maersk says unable to ship Qatar bound cargo from UAE, seeks alternatives

* Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow

* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways' licences

* Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals

* Qatari export costs to rise as ports ban disrupts trading

* Fitch says duration of diplomatic dispute is key to Qatar impact

* Platts restricts Qatari-loading crude in pricing process

* Qatar c.bank official: we have huge FX reserves to support riyal

* Saudi, UAE banks hold off on Qatar deals; central banks investigate exposure -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti emir leaves Saudi after brief visit, no word on outcome of talks

* Kuwait's Americana OGM approves voluntary delisting from Kuwait Bourse

OMAN

* Al Izz Islamic Bank expresses interest in merger with United Finance (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)