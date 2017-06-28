FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28
#Economic Indicators News
June 28, 2017 / 3:37 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pressured as Wall St hit by healthcare vote delay

* Oil prices weighed down as U.S. inventory gains revive glut worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on weaker dollar, equities

* Middle East Crude-Aug discounts for medium grades widen

* Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands

* U.S. says it saw preparations for possible Syria chemical attack

* Iran's Zarif raps U.S. Supreme Court's partial revival of travel ban

* Iraqi forces seize more ground in Mosul from Islamic State, PM sees victory soon

* Algeria annual inflation to May at 6.7 pct

* Trump breaking torture taboo, global laws threatened - UN rights boss

* Germany, Iran must strengthen financial ties, says Iranian Foreign Minister

* Morocco prepares for first stage of currency flexibility

* Iran urges Europe to help promote dialogue in Gulf

* Turkey's Erdogan says Arab demands on Qatar unlawful

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi business cheers leadership shift, frets over reform, region

* The mysterious (and continuing) fall in Saudi foreign reserves

QATAR

* Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from July

* Soccer-FIFA finds no cause to block Russia and Qatar World Cups

* Doha's hotels suffer in Eid holiday due to Arab sanctions

* Qatar riyal firms against dollar in forward market

* U.S. Republican senator to block arms sales over Qatar crisis

* Fitch says Qatar Airways strategy shows trend to closer airline ties

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth picks up slightly in May

* Fitch Maintains Nakilat Inc.'s Bonds on Rating Watch Negative

* Qatar CDS hit 1-year high after ultimatum issued

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain accuses Qatar of military escalation in Gulf row (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

