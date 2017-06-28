MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pressured as Wall St hit by healthcare vote delay
* Oil prices weighed down as U.S. inventory gains revive glut worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on weaker dollar, equities
* Middle East Crude-Aug discounts for medium grades widen
* Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
* U.S. says it saw preparations for possible Syria chemical attack
* Iran's Zarif raps U.S. Supreme Court's partial revival of travel ban
* Iraqi forces seize more ground in Mosul from Islamic State, PM sees victory soon
* Algeria annual inflation to May at 6.7 pct
* Trump breaking torture taboo, global laws threatened - UN rights boss
* Germany, Iran must strengthen financial ties, says Iranian Foreign Minister
* Morocco prepares for first stage of currency flexibility
* Iran urges Europe to help promote dialogue in Gulf
* Turkey's Erdogan says Arab demands on Qatar unlawful
* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi business cheers leadership shift, frets over reform, region
* The mysterious (and continuing) fall in Saudi foreign reserves
* Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from July
* Soccer-FIFA finds no cause to block Russia and Qatar World Cups
* Doha's hotels suffer in Eid holiday due to Arab sanctions
* Qatar riyal firms against dollar in forward market
* U.S. Republican senator to block arms sales over Qatar crisis
* Fitch says Qatar Airways strategy shows trend to closer airline ties
* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth picks up slightly in May
* Fitch Maintains Nakilat Inc.'s Bonds on Rating Watch Negative
* Qatar CDS hit 1-year high after ultimatum issued
* Bahrain accuses Qatar of military escalation in Gulf row (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)