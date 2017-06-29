FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 29
#Economic Indicators News
June 29, 2017 / 2:54 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar upended by rates reversal, stocks unfazed for now

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai underperforms, Egypt's TMGH jumps on appointment of CEO

* Oil rises for 6th session, buoyed by U.S. output decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar hovers near 10-mth lows

* Middle East Crude-Abu Dhabi grades up after BP buys Upper Zakum, raises Murban bid

* U.S. unveils enhanced airline security plan to avoid laptop ban

* U.S. sets criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim countries -AP

* Widespread uncertainty as U.S. travel ban start looms

* LPC-EMEA syndicated loans hit by emerging markets slump

* Global borrowing hits record as big central banks prepare to tighten credit

* "Last-chance" Cyprus peace talks open in Swiss Alps

* ANALYSIS-Despite weak oil prices, OPEC still pockets more dollars

* Gazprom group may sell assets in Turkey - Kommersant

EGYPT

* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16.5 pounds/dlr in July

* Egypt M2 money supply up 39.4 pct at end of May - central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi CDS hits 5-1/2-month high as spat with Qatar rumbles on

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 26

* Fresh economic sanctions on Qatar being considered - UAE envoy

* UAE's Arabtec Holding completes recapitalisation programme

QATAR

* U.N. rapporteur, media watchdog slam Qatar-based Al Jazeera closure demands

* Qatar riyal FX market in chaos but bankers believe peg still solid

* Qatar says FIFA report vindicates integrity of 2022 bid

* Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from July

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain-based GIB gains retail banking licence for digital venture (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

