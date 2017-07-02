FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 2
#Breaking City News
July 2, 2017 / 3:54 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises for seventh session, U.S. stocks rebound

* Oil up for 7th day but first-half drop biggest since 1998

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 1st monthly loss in 2017 as rally stalls in 2nd qtr

* Middle East Crude-Murban flips to strong premium on BP's purchase

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares fall, bucking global trend in UAE, Kuwait

* Gulf deadline to resolve Qatar rift approaches

* Qatar says Arab states' demands "made to be rejected", says open to talks

* Putin has phone talks with Qatar, Bahrain on Gulf row

* Rebels accuse Syrian army of chlorine attack, army calls it fabrication

* Khamenei's representative says Islamic state's Baghdadi "definitely dead"

* Mosul mosque where Islamic State took world stage lies in rubble

* Iraq's oil exports average 3.273 million bpd in June -ministry

* Kurdish YPG plans to take Azaz-Jarablus area in Syria - statement

* Nearly half a million Syrians return to own homes this year - UNHCR

* Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria in phone call -Kremlin

* Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps protects border security

* Syrian wheat crop to fall far short of government forecast - sources

* As Russian wheat loses out in Egypt, Turkey could become top destination

* U.S. says ex-consultant set up meetings over Iran's nuclear program

* Asian imports of Iranian oil slow for first time since Jan 2016

* Iran's July crude exports set to fall from June-source

* U.S. envoy slams U.N. Security Council for inaction on Iran

* Jury finds United States may seize Iran-linked office tower

* Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

* U.N. resolution targets Libyan fuel smugglers

* Yemen's cholera death toll rises to 1,500 -WHO

* U.S. appeals court throws out lawsuit over drone strike deaths

* Emerging markets enjoy vintage start to year

* U.S. criticizes Sudan human rights ahead of sanctions lifting deadline

* Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel ban takes effect

* Airlines risk fines, losing U.S. access for failure to follow new security rules: official

EGYPT

* Egyptian government appeals ruling on food inspection system

* Egypt raises fuel prices by up to 50 percent under IMF deal

* Nephew of assassinated Egyptian president mulls election run

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi GDP falls for first time since financial crisis as oil output cut

* Saudi Arabia releases seven Iranian fishermen - Iranian TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent

* Repair delays at ADNOC Ruwais refinery to lift gasoline demand

* Emirates seeks laptop ban reprieve with new U.S. travel security measures

* UAE energy minister says no talk about further OPEC supply cuts

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to expand Carrefour in Middle East with Geant stores buy

QATAR

* Qatar to comply with new U.S. airline security measures -minister

* Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming cabin crew strike

* Several UK banks stop selling Qatar riyals as diplomatic crisis mounts

* Qatar central bank says guarantees exchange, trading of riyal

* Demand for Qatar to close down al-Jazeera "unacceptable" - U.N.

* Qatar CDS hit 16-mth high, Saudi highest since Jan -IHS Markit

* International businesses caught in Qatar crossfire

* INTERVIEW-Qatar considering WTO dispute in Gulf crisis

* Qatari rights body to hire Swiss firm to seek damages against Gulf states

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain invokes WTO's "national security" clause in Qatar row

* Motor racing-Dennis to sever links with McLaren in end of an era (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

