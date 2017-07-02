MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 2

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises for seventh session, U.S. stocks rebound
* Oil up for 7th day but first-half drop biggest since 1998
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 1st monthly loss in 2017 as rally stalls in 2nd qtr
* Middle East Crude-Murban flips to strong premium on BP's purchase
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares fall, bucking global trend in UAE, Kuwait
* Gulf deadline to resolve Qatar rift approaches
* Qatar says Arab states' demands "made to be rejected", says open to talks
* Putin has phone talks with Qatar, Bahrain on Gulf row
* Rebels accuse Syrian army of chlorine attack, army calls it fabrication
* Khamenei's representative says Islamic state's Baghdadi "definitely dead"
* Mosul mosque where Islamic State took world stage lies in rubble
* Iraq's oil exports average 3.273 million bpd in June -ministry
* Kurdish YPG plans to take Azaz-Jarablus area in Syria - statement
* Nearly half a million Syrians return to own homes this year - UNHCR
* Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria in phone call -Kremlin
* Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps protects border security
* Syrian wheat crop to fall far short of government forecast - sources
* As Russian wheat loses out in Egypt, Turkey could become top destination
* U.S. says ex-consultant set up meetings over Iran's nuclear program
* Asian imports of Iranian oil slow for first time since Jan 2016
* Iran's July crude exports set to fall from June-source
* U.S. envoy slams U.N. Security Council for inaction on Iran
* Jury finds United States may seize Iran-linked office tower
* Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids
* U.N. resolution targets Libyan fuel smugglers
* Yemen's cholera death toll rises to 1,500 -WHO
* U.S. appeals court throws out lawsuit over drone strike deaths
* Emerging markets enjoy vintage start to year
* U.S. criticizes Sudan human rights ahead of sanctions lifting deadline
* Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel ban takes effect
* Airlines risk fines, losing U.S. access for failure to follow new security rules: official
* Egyptian government appeals ruling on food inspection system
* Egypt raises fuel prices by up to 50 percent under IMF deal
* Nephew of assassinated Egyptian president mulls election run
* Saudi GDP falls for first time since financial crisis as oil output cut
* Saudi Arabia releases seven Iranian fishermen - Iranian TV
* UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent
* Repair delays at ADNOC Ruwais refinery to lift gasoline demand
* Emirates seeks laptop ban reprieve with new U.S. travel security measures
* UAE energy minister says no talk about further OPEC supply cuts
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to expand Carrefour in Middle East with Geant stores buy
* Qatar to comply with new U.S. airline security measures -minister
* Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming cabin crew strike
* Several UK banks stop selling Qatar riyals as diplomatic crisis mounts
* Qatar central bank says guarantees exchange, trading of riyal
* Demand for Qatar to close down al-Jazeera "unacceptable" - U.N.
* Qatar CDS hit 16-mth high, Saudi highest since Jan -IHS Markit
* International businesses caught in Qatar crossfire
* INTERVIEW-Qatar considering WTO dispute in Gulf crisis
* Qatari rights body to hire Swiss firm to seek damages against Gulf states
* Bahrain invokes WTO's "national security" clause in Qatar row
