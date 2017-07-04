FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 4
July 4, 2017 / 3:38 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US, European gains, dollar hovers near 7-week high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Foreign funds bolster Qatar, Saudi edges up

* Oil prices dip ahead of U.S. holiday after 8 days of gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold nudges up, but pegged close to seven-week lows

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks start July on strong note

* US-backed forces breach Raqqa's old city in Syria, coalition says

* Syrian army announces ceasefire in south ahead of Astana talks

* Turkish Airlines CEO says electronics ban on U.S. flights to be lifted on July 5

* Moroccan government needs more studies on currency reform, premier says

* Germany's Gabriel urges Gulf deal to end financing of terrorism

* Islamic State cornered in Mosul as Iraq prepares victory celebrations

* Saudi Arabia, allies give Qatar two more days to accept demands

* Sovereign funds' corporate acquisitions triple in Q2 2017

* Total marks Iran return with South Pars gas deal

* Iraq has right to achieve oil output in line with reserves - minister

* Abraaj Group says plans to buy Kenyan coffee chain Java House

EGYPT

* Egypt says foreign minister discussed Qatar with U.S. Secretary of State

* Average yields on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bills rise

* Egypt awards gold mining tender to four companies

* POLL-Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates on Thursday

* Egypt cancels 5-year treasury bond auction on Monday -central bank

* Fuel price hike to add 3-4.5 percentage points to Egypt's inflation

* Fitch says Egypt banks' foreign-currency liquidity to improve as transfer cap ends

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king to skip G20 summit - German govt spokesman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks collapse -sources

* Etihad hub Abu Dhabi International sees slower passenger growth this year

* U.S. lifts laptop restriction for flights from Abu Dhabi

* Passenger traffic at Dubai International up 1.9 pct in May

* UAE's Dana Gas will try again to hold call on sukuk restructuring

* Former Drake & Scull chief sells most of Depa stake - The National

* Dubai crude June average at $46.472/bbl, lowest in 7 months

QATAR

* Qatar cuts June crude prices to 7-month low - sources

* Qatar's Emir to visit France in late summer -French presidency

* Qatar Airways launches new routes after Gulf crisis snips network

* Four former Barclays bankers in court over Qatari deal

* Qatar riyal back near peg as local banks assert control, cool speculation

* Qatari envoy in Kuwait to give answer to Arab states' demands - Al Jazeera

* Qatar central bank suspends monthly T-bill auction -source

OMAN

* Fitch Revises 5 Omani Banks Outlooks to Negative; Affirms 6 IDRs (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

