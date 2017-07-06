FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 6
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 6, 2017 / 3:36 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares drop on Fed minutes, oil edges up after big drop

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar edges up before Cairo meeting, Saudi extends slide

* Oil edges up on US crude stock draw, but prices remain weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. policymakers split on rate hike outlook

* Middle East Crude-Dubai buckles under selling pressure

* Arab states rap 'negative' Qatari reply to demands but no new sanctions

* Russia, Turkey, Iran fail to agree on Syria de-escalation zones

* Libya's eastern commander declares victory in battle for Benghazi

* Turkey's Erdogan says loyal to Qatar, Arab states' demands unacceptable

* EMERGING MARKETS-Rare "pure" EM sell-off sends currencies sprawling

* LPC-Lenders to Turk Telekom owner to appoint restructuring advisers

EGYPT

* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves enough for more than five months -ministry

* Improving ties between Egypt and Hamas unsettle Palestinian politics

* Egypt's parliament passes law regulating gas market

* Trump talks to Egypt's Sisi, urges resolution on Qatar -White House

* Egypt to cut corn imports amid higher local production

* Egypt selects CI Capital-led group to lead IPO of ENPPI

* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.305 bln at end-June -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia tightens its grip on Japan, its biggest Asian oil market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* London court to hear Dana Gas sukuk case in September

* DP World may revive US$1.6 billion Jebel Ali terminal 4 expansion next year - The National

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 3

QATAR

* Energy giants court Qatar for gas expansion role despite crisis

* Moody's affirms ratings of 10 Qatari banks; changes outlook to negative from stable on nine banks

* Qatar says Saudi Arabia and UAE leading its isolation

* Qatar needs a healthy, constructive relationship with Iran -Qatari FM

* ANALYSIS-Qatar signals LNG price war for market share in Asia

* Gulf media predict more sanctions on Qatar (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

