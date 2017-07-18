FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 18
July 18, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 20 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar slip as passage of US healthcare bill doubtful

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises above chart barrier, ex-dividend bank pulls down Saudi

* Oil prices stable as strong demand meets ongoing supply glut

* PRECIOUS--Gold steady as cloudy U.S. rate hike outlook drags on dollar

* Qatar says media report reveals UAE role in hack that sparked crisis

* Trump says Iran complying with nuclear deal but remains dangerous threat

* EXCLUSIVE-Islamic State's Baghdadi almost certainly alive - Kurdish security official

* U.S. ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines

* Turkish government seeks 3-month extension to emergency rule

* As Islamic State militants routed in Iraq, their families fear reprisals

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn U.S. against terrorist designation, new sanctions

* EU puts sanctions on Syrian scientists, military officials over gas attack

* Iran's Zarif hopes Yemen war does not lead to Iran, Saudi conflict

EGYPT

* Egypt ends visa-free entry for Qataris, insists Doha meets demands

* MidEast ride-hailing firm Careem buys stake in Egyptian transport start-up

* Average yields on Egypt's five- and 10-year T-bonds rise

* BRIEF-Arabian Food Industries reports Q2 profit of EGP 12 mln

* Egypt sets sights on doubling natural gas output by 2020

* Egypt expects third IMF loan disbursal of $2 bln between December and January - minister

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment

* Roadside explosion in Sinai kills five Egyptian policemen

SAUDI ARABIA

* New UK listing rules set to attract state companies beyond Aramco

* BRIEF-WorleyParsons says Saudi Aramco grants co Marjan oilfield FEED services

* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q2 profit rises

* BRIEF-Qassim Cement Q2 profit falls

* BRIEF-Saudi's Yansab reports Q2 profit of 345.7 mln riyals

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates and flydubai to deepen ties with code share pact

* BRIEF-DXB Entertainments managing director Raed Al Nuaimi resigns

* MEDIA- Jumeirah Group to open first Saudi hotel-The National

* BRIEF-UAE's Union Properties appoints Ahmed Khouri as CEO

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Barclays 2008 Qatar fundraising trial set for Jan 2019

* ECB eyes review of Deutsche Bank shareholders -source

* Qatar bank Masraf Al Rayan's profit flat in second quarter

* Doha Festival City says still talking with banks on loan amendment

* Vodafone Qatar says access to network hit by technical issues

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank H1 profit rises

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba resumes Reduction Line 5 operations

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

