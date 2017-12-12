MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take breather, Brent breaks above $65
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back as Dar Al Arkan bubble bursts
* Brent crude jumps above $65 for 1st time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from near 5-mth low ahead of Fed meeting
* Putin, in Syria, says mission accomplished, orders partial Russian pull
* EU tells Netanyahu it rejects Trump’s Jerusalem move
* Turkey, Russia will meet to finalise S-400 defence deal in coming week
* Iran foreign minister defends missile programme, asks European support
* Turkish economy surges 11.1 percent in Q3, beats forecasts
* POLL-Turkey is expected to grow 10 pct in Q3, 6.1 pct in 2017
* More than 8 million Yemenis “a step away from famine” - U.N.
* Earthquake hits western Iran, where hundreds died last month
* Iran will treat jailed aid worker as Iranian citizen-foreign ministry
* Former Turkish investigator tells U.S. jury of uncovering bribe scheme
* Morocco announces auto industry deals worth $1.45 bln
* ICC reports Jordan to U.N. Security Council for not arresting Sudan’s Bashir
* Putin, Egypt’s Sisi discuss restart of flights, sign nuclear deal
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 21-31 shipment
* Average yields on Egyptian three and seven-year T-bonds fall
* Rosatom says planned Egypt nuclear plant to cost $21 bln
* EXCLUSIVE-Detained Saudi billionaire al-Sanea seeks to end debt dispute
* Saudi Arabia lifts cinema ban, directors and movie chains rejoice
* EDF wants to take part in Saudi nuclear plans - CEO
* Saudi sovereign fund plans cinema venture with AMC Entertainment * Saudi Arabia to release 2018 state budget on Dec. 19
* France set for first hard wheat shipment to Saudi Arabia
* Senior Saudi prince condemns Trump’s “opportunistic” Jerusalem move
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Board Proposes FY Dividend of 0.75 Riyal/Share
* Saudi Arabia plans to maintain oil exports in Jan at 6.9 mln bpd -industry source
* Saudi to announce launch of household allowance system on Tuesday -source
* INTERVIEW-UAE economy to recover next year, little impact from VAT - IMF
* Emirates and flydubai resume operating some flights over Iraq
* UAE’s ADNOC proposes change to oil price mechanism
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala partners Softbank for 15 to 16 technology investments
* Abu Dhabi Financial Group aims to raise $200 mln in Etihad REIT listing
* BUZZ-BAE Systems: takes off on Typhoon aircraft deal with Qatar
* Bahraini civil society group under pressure after Israel visit
* Bahrain says it will join BEPS framework to exit EU’s tax-haven blacklist
* Kuwait replaces oil and finance ministers in cabinet reshuffle
* BRIEF-Warba Bank Signs $400 MLN Syndicated Murabaha Financing
* BRIEF-Fitch Downgrades Oman To ‘BBB-', Outlook Negative
* BRIEF-Abengoa’s Consortium To Build Desalination Plant In Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)