MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 27

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Oil, metals rally supports Asian stocks, dollar steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt outperform in weak region

* Oil prices slip away from 2015 highs, but market remains tight

* Middle East Crude-Dubai slips to near 2-week low

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-wk high amid firm dollar

* Attack on Libyan crude pipeline cuts output by up to 100,000 bpd

* Syrian army and Iranian proxies demand surrender of rebels near Israel border

* Syria says military jet downed in northern Hama, pilot killed

* U.S. sanctions N.Korean missile experts, Russia offers to mediate

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank seen keeping rates unchanged

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt will choose 4-5 banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Arabia releases corruption detainees, others to stand trial

* Saudi consumer prices up, first time in 11 months, as state spending rises

* -Al Gassim Investment Board Approves Stake Sale in Pure Breed Poultry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC says cuts Feb crude oil allocations

* ​Tunisia working with UAE on terrorist threat from female jihadist returnees

* Sharjah Islamic Bank Converts Sukuk Into 266.8 MLN Ordinary Shares

* ENBD REIT Acquires Community Retail Centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis

KUWAIT

* Kuwait arrests five over video deemed offensive to crown prince

* Kuwait’s KIPCO Says Unit Overland Raises Stake in United Education

QATAR

* Qatar November trade surplus jumps by nearly a third

BAHRAIN

* ‍​ Bahraini military court convicts six to death on terror charges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)