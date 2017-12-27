MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 27

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Oil, metals rally supports Asian stocks, dollar steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt outperform in weak region
* Oil prices slip away from 2015 highs, but market remains tight
* Middle East Crude-Dubai slips to near 2-week low
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-wk high amid firm dollar
* Attack on Libyan crude pipeline cuts output by up to 100,000 bpd
* Syrian army and Iranian proxies demand surrender of rebels near Israel border
* Syria says military jet downed in northern Hama, pilot killed
* U.S. sanctions N.Korean missile experts, Russia offers to mediate
* Egypt’s central bank seen keeping rates unchanged
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt will choose 4-5 banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance
* S.Arabia releases corruption detainees, others to stand trial
* Saudi consumer prices up, first time in 11 months, as state spending rises
* -Al Gassim Investment Board Approves Stake Sale in Pure Breed Poultry
* UAE’s ADNOC says cuts Feb crude oil allocations
* Tunisia working with UAE on terrorist threat from female jihadist returnees
* Sharjah Islamic Bank Converts Sukuk Into 266.8 MLN Ordinary Shares
* ENBD REIT Acquires Community Retail Centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis
* Kuwait arrests five over video deemed offensive to crown prince
* Kuwait’s KIPCO Says Unit Overland Raises Stake in United Education
* Qatar November trade surplus jumps by nearly a third
* Bahraini military court convicts six to death on terror charges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)