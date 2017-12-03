FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 3
December 3, 2017 / 4:41 AM / in 2 days

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. tax bill, Russian probe whipsaw financial markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up to chart barrier, Qatar slips before MSCI decision

* Oil settles up but off highs as Flynn news spooks Wall St

* PRECIOUS-Gold briefly jumps 1.2 pct as Flynn probe roils markets

* Trump likely to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital next week -official

* France’s Macron calls on Iraq to dismantle all militias

* Yemen’s Saleh says ready for ‘new page’ with Saudi-led coalition

* Middle East leaders paint “dark picture” at Rome conference

* Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. courts cannot put Turkey on trial

* Iran, S. Korea’s Hyundai Rotem in 720 mln euro train deal -report

* EXCLUSIVE-Mideast nuclear plan backers bragged of support of top Trump aide Flynn

* Mattis eyes moving away from arming Syrian Kurdish fighters

* Lebanon will only survive if Hezbollah disarms -Saudi minister

* Syrian government negotiator quits Geneva talks, says may not return

* Turkey casts Zarrab case as attempt to undermine its politics, economy

* Islamist group rejects terrorism charge by states boycotting Qatar

* Syrian Kurds hold local elections, press on with autonomy plans

* UN aid chief appeals for full lifting of Yemen blockade

* Loan restructuring for Turkey’s Otas delayed by political volatility

* BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd Successfully Completes Integration with UASC‍​

EGYPT

* Ex Egypt premier Shafik deported from UAE, arrives in Egypt -family, sources

* Egypt attack victims pray, mourn in Sinai mosque amid high security

* Egyptian billionaire denounces Saudi corruption crackdown

* Egypt’s Zohr gas field to yield 350 mln cubic feet daily by end-2017 -ministry

* Russian military working on deal to use Egypt air bases: document

SAUDI ARABIA

* US firms push Washington to restart nuclear pact talks with Riyadh-sources

* Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly

* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia’s privatisation plans

* TABLE-Mideast funds positive on Saudi Arabia after corruption crackdown

* BRIEF-Nabors And Saudi Aramco Commence Joint Venture Operations

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia and Russia reach compromise on oil pact: Kemp

* First diesel cargo in 2 years leaves Saudi Arabia for New York

* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen rebel missiles fired at Saudi Arabia appear Iranian -U.N.

* Yemen’s anti-Saudi alliance members clash for second day, three killed

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi needs OPEC cuts to work, but not too well

* France’s Macron to give Saudi Arabia extremist list

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Crayon Group Holding Wins Contract With Government Of Dubai‍​

* Dubai crude Nov average rises above $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015‍​

QATAR

* French defence minister hopeful for fighter jets, armoured vehicle sale to Qatar

* Qatar sovereign fund may support Qatar Airways, local projects, CEO says

* Qatar’s new LNG giant to start operations Jan. 1 -industry sources

OMAN

BRIEF-Berkeley Energia Completes Strategic Investment With Oman Sovereign Wealth Fund​

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain reaffirms dollar peg, says economy robust after S&P cut

* TechnipFMC-led consortium to expand Bahrain refinery

* BRIEF-Samsung Engineering Says Wins $1.35 Billion Order

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

