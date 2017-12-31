FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 31
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
Ten killed in Iran unrest
Ten killed in Iran unrest
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 31, 2017 / 4:26 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock performance in 2017 points to wealth for many nations

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise at end of very poor year; some fund managers expect better 2018

* U.S. crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark rebounds; Chinaoil snaps up Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on dollar boost

* Protests hit Tehran, 2 demonstrators reported killed in Iran town

* SPECIAL REPORT-In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation

* Putin tells Assad Russia will help defend Syrian sovereignty

* Mattis sees larger U.S. civilian presence in Syria

* Thousands of Palestinians take part in anti-Trump protests

* Yemen government says 32 killed in air strike, disputing U.N. toll

* Turkey, Russia sign deal on supply of S-400 missiles

* Turkey detains 75 Islamic State suspects - police, media

* Algeria’s shale gas plans will take time, require tough reforms

EGYPT

* Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt

* Christians in shock after deadly attack on Coptic Church in Egypt

* Egypt security forces kill 3 suspected militants, arrest 10 others

* Egypt court sentences activist to two years over Red Sea islands protest

* Egypt sentences ex-President Mursi, 19 others to three years in jail for insulting judiciary

* Militants kill two in bank attack in Egypt’s Sinai, security sources say

* Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

* Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates unchanged

* Egypt chooses five banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance - finance minister

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills -c.bank

* With new gas deals, Egypt closes in on energy hub goal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco shipyard joint venture appoints CEO

* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to restore banking ties -Sudanese news agency‍

* Reuters Insider - Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Apple and Saudi test out their comfort zones

* Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe -source

* Saudi foreign reserves rise in November for second straight month

* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in November

* EXCLUSIVE-Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia-sources

* BRIEF-Riyad Bank Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 0.38 Riyal/Share

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Hokair Group Opens Two Entertainment Complexes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai-based private equity business launches $250 mln healthcare fund

* UAE property developer secures 1 bln dirham loan for mega-project

* BRIEF-Dubai’s Arabtec Unit Secures 1.025 BLN Dirhams Contract

QATAR

* Qatar economy has recovered from boycott, GDP figures show

* Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO extends debt maturities with 100 million dinar bond

OMAN

BRIEF-Oman’s National Finance and OOLC Sign Merger Agreement

BAHRAIN

* ‍​ Raytheon wins $634 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.