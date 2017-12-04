FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 4
#IPOs - Americas
December 4, 2017 / 2:48 AM / in a day

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains on U.S. tax cut progress; Asian shares listless

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Yemen helps Saudi rise for eighth day, Qatar rebounds on FX

* Oil prices fall after U.S. drillers add rigs

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar shines after U.S. Senate clears tax bill

* LafargeHolcim chairman says “unacceptable errors” made in Syria

* U.N. chief urges end to air, ground assaults in Yemen

* Jordan begins diplomatic offensive ahead of Trump move on Jerusalem

* Trump still weighing whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital -Kushner

* Turkey’s Erdogan says will not succumb to U.S. ‘blackmail’ over court case

* Iran opens $1 bln extension at closest port to Indian Ocean

* CIA chief Pompeo says he warned Iran’s Soleimani over Iraq aggression

EGYPT

* EXCLUSIVE-Exxon eyes Egypt’s offshore oil and gas -sources

* After return home, former Egypt premier says still mulling election bid

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 3- and 9-month T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* MEDIA-Swiss banks report Saudi activity to money laundering office -FT

* Foreigners marginal net sellers of Saudi stocks in latest week

* Hong Kong leader, bourse officials visit Saudi king

* INTERVIEW-Saudi retailer Jarir expects moderate growth in 2018, plans expansion

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE denies Yemen’s Houthis have fired missile towards UAE

QATAR

* Qatari emir to attend Gulf summit despite row - foreign minister

* Qatar riyal stabilising in offshore market after c.bank pledge on dollar supply (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

