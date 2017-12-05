MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 5

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Ex-president Saleh dead after switching sides in Yemen’s civil war

* Qatari emir to attend Gulf summit despite row - foreign minister

* U.S. top court lets Trump’s latest travel ban go into full effect

* Trump delays announcement on whether U.S. embassy to be moved to Jerusalem

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares muted as tech blues offset U.S. tax cut optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar jumps on hope diplomatic dispute will be resolved

* Oil prices edge up on expected drop in U.S. crude stocks

* PRECIOUS- Gold holds steady amid softer dollar

* Former Egypt premier says he’s “fine” and still mulling election bid

* Lebanon’s Hariri to meet major powers in Paris

* OPEC oil output falls in November to lowest since May

* Syrian walkout from talks “an embarrassment to Russia” - opposition

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity grows in Nov for first time in 25 months - PMI

* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $36.723 bln at end-November

* Egypt aims to increase wheat cultivation to 3.74 mln acres

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private sector growth at 2-year high amid crackdown on graft -PMI

* Saudi says U.S. announcement on Jerusalem to hurt peace process, heighten tensions

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth speeds up in November, output jumps -PMI

* Islamic banks lag on corporate governance -report

* GEMS Education picks banks for London IPO

*

QATAR

* Qatar raises Nov Marine crude price to highest premium since mid-2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)