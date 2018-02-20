MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 20

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip after European surge fades, dollar edges up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf sluggish as Waha cuts dividend; big bank boosts Egypt

* Oil markets mixed on lower Canadian flows, firmer dollar

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as dollar strengthens

* EXCLUSIVE-For now, U.S. wants Europeans just to commit to improve Iran deal

* Turkey warns Syrian army against helping Kurdish YPG in Afrin

* Iran cannot confirm missing plane found, freeze hampers search

* Islamic State kills 27 Iraqi militiamen near Kirkuk

* More than 300 migrants intercepted in boats off Libya - coastguard

EGYPT

* Egyptian firm to buy $15 billion of Israeli natural gas

* Israel’s energy minister says gas deal to boost Israel-Egypt ties

* Average yields rise on Egyptian 3- and 7-year T-bonds

* BRIEF-Majid Al Futtaim to Open 100 Carrefour Stores in Egypt

* Egypt to set local buying price for wheat in March

* Egypt says 3 soldiers killed in campaign against militants

SAUDI ARABIA

* For timing of Aramco IPO, watch forward oil price curve

* Switzerland has not seen any major Saudi fund flows -Swiss Bankers Association

* Saudi foreign minister rejects Qatari proposal of EU-style security pact

* EU wheat firm as euro eases, barley traders weigh Saudi purchase

* Saudi oil exports rose slightly in December -JODI

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves NCB’s Capital Increase

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 960,000 T barley in tender

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Soccer-Arsenal extends shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates until 2024

* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital drops on dividend cut

QATAR

* Meridiana aims to grow passenger numbers, fleet fourfold under new owners

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait invites Philippine president to visit amid workers row

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman’s ORPIC in talks for potential debut dollar bond sale - sources

* BRIEF-Omantel FY Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Samsung Engineering wins $1.03 bln order to build oil refining plant

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)