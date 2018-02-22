MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 22

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as U.S. rate risk lifts bond yields
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Properties lifts Gulf laggard Dubai
* Oil prices fall on firmer U.S. dollar
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat, U.S. interest rate outlook weighs
* Middle East Crude-Stays weak on lower demand in Asia
* Talks to end conflict in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta break down - Russia
* Stakes rise in Turkey’s Afrin assault as pro-Assad militia arrive
* Russia resists Western bid to condemn Iran at U.N. over Yemen arms
* Cyprus says to pursue gas exploration amid standoff with Turkey
* Emerging market private equity deals at record $49 bln in 2017 -EMPEA data
* Turkish Treasury says mandates banks for panda market bond issue
* Kuwait’s NBK, KFH sign $831 mln loan for Turkey’s Limak for airport project
* Egypt’s GASC buys 120,000 tonnes wheat in tender
* Saudi Arabia terminates Jeddah airport concession agreement
* Saudi water distribution utility hires adviser to bring in private sector
* Saudi Arabia’s Samba, Alawwal underline banking upturn
* Saudi sovereign fund is said to seek 15 pct stake in Accor’s unit- Bloomberg
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 19
* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.10/bbl above Oman
* Fitch: Qatar Deficit Narrowing But Public Finance Risks Persist
* Chad and Qatar restore ties cut in wake of Arab states rift
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Bahrain rights activist jailed for five years for “insulting” tweets
* Bahrain selects banks for planned international bond issue -sources
* TABLE-Bahrain January inflation rises sharply on gasoline price hike
* Bahrain will go ahead with value-added tax, finance minister says
* Bahrain’s sovereign fund in talks to invest in SoftBank’s Vision Fund - CEO
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)