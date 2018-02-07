MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 7

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks back from the brink as Wall St rallies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region dragged down by global tumble but outperforms most of Asia

* Oil prices rise on report of decline in U.S. crude stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on bargain hunting after hitting over 3-week low

* Middle East Crude-Murban’s OSP premium at near 2-yr high

* TABLE-Middle East crude oil futures at 0830 GMT

* Iran keeps March light crude price for Asia unchanged - source

* Turkey says no disagreements with Russia over Syria operation

* UN demands Syria ceasefire as air strikes pound rebel areas

* Emerging markets suffer $4 bln outflows, biggest since U.S. election, IIF says

* Gold demand slid to eight-year low in 2017 -WGC

EGYPT

* Resumption of Russian flights to Egypt matter for airlines - Egypt envoy

* Egypt to offer 11 concession areas in gas exploration bid round -Shorouk

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco and Petronas are close to raising $8 billion loan- Bloomberg

* Fitch: Saudi Settlements Set to Bolster Sovereign Balance Sheet

* Saudi Telecom signs $1.8 bln soccer broadcast deal as state clout grows

* Saudi Arabia awards ACWA Power its first 300 MW solar PV project

* Saudi NCB net profit up 11.8 pct as expenses, impairments drop

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADNOC signs 15-year gas sales agreement with Dubai

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan, Amwal to list ETFs this quarter -sources

* Qatar National Bank raising $1.38 billion with private bond

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)