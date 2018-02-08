MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 8

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flirt with 6-week low as U.S. yields creep up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major bourses rebound but Saudi pulled down by petchems, cement

* Oil prices fall as U.S. output soars above 10 million bpd

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses on firmer dollar amid rate hike views

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken ahead of April trading

* Iraq cuts March Basra crude prices for Asia, Europe

* Citigroup targets rapid Middle East, Africa growth in 2018

* France says Turkey, Iran violating international law in Syria

* Nobel laureate says Saudi, UAE “betrayed” Yemen in push to expand influence

* Al Rayan to price debut RMBS sukuk next week

* Sovereign fund redemptions from global markets fall 35 pct yoy in 2017

* Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

* Iran to increase gas production from South Pars -Zanganeh

* Erdogan calls on Turkish cenbank, watchdog to take active role in lowering rates - media

EGYPT

* Egypt’s foreign debt rises to $80.8 billion as of end of Sept

* Egypt opposition figure sees political motive behind assault

* Egypt’s fuel subsidy costs jump by 34 pct in first half of 2017-2018 - oil minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans to seize controlling stake in broadcaster MBC - sources

* UK watchdog wrestling with rule change to lure Aramco IPO

* Building world’s tallest tower going ahead after Saudi corruption purge

* Air India asks to fly over Saudi Arabia on planned Israel route

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj Group says KPMG has completed audit of healthcare fund

* UAE’s ADNOC to invest $3.1 bln to upgrade Ruwais oil refinery

* Bank of Singapore eyes more private bankers in Dubai as assets jump

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 5

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank secures $3.5 bln syndicated loan

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain arrests four linked to pipeline blast-ministry

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman inflation falls to 1.1 percent in January

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)