MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 24

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares surf global growth wave, dollar sinks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most big Gulf markets firm, ex-div Emaar pulls down Dubai
* Oil firm on strong economy and OPEC cuts, but traders prepare for downward move
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as dollar sinks further
* U.S. stresses Lebanon must cut Hezbollah from financial system
* Turkey kills at least 260 Kurdish, Islamic State fighters in Syria offensive -military
* Turkey detains 91, including politicians, journalists, over Syria comments
* Lebanese government departments must cut 2018 budgets by 20 pct - PM
* Turkey taps 10-year benchmark bond at yield of 12.19 percent
* POLL-Oil at $70 is no quick fix for Gulf economies
* Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties
* Last major challenger to Egypt’s Sisi calls off campaign after arrest
* IMF raises Egypt’s GDP outlook, says on right track in latest review
* Fitch Revises Outlook on Two Egyptian Banks to Positive
* Egypt’s GASC buys 40,000 tonnes soyoil, 16,500 tonnes sunflower oil in tender
* POLL-Egypt’s economic growth seen at 4.2 percent, below government forecasts
* Egypt to hold bid round for oil and gas exploration in H2 2017-18 -statement
* INTERVIEW-NYSE sees no need to “bend over backwards” to woo Aramco IPO
* Saudi’s Falih says still anxious about fragility of oil market - CNBC
* Citi gets Saudi go-ahead for investment banking business
* TABLE-Saudi December inflation accelerates as food prices turn positive
* INTERVIEW-Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO - Russian Direct Investment Fund
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* UAE’s NPCC wins $327 mln contract from India’s ONGC
* UAE military ordered not to escalate Qatar crisis -official
* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to supply Malaysia’s Lotte Chemical with naphtha in 3-year deal
* Dubai’s Meraas seeks buyers for stake in Roxy Cinemas - Bloomberg
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* UAE demand for business loans up marginally in Q4 -central bank
* Emirates is said to pick HSBC, Citi To Arrange $1 Bln Sukuk- Bloomberg
* Foreign deposits in Qatar banks resume rising as embargo impact eases
* Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018
* Qatar National Bank mandates banks for Kangaroo bond
* Qatar asks banks for proposals on first dollar bond issue since diplomatic crisis - sources
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* INTERVIEW-Bahrain’s Salam Bank to launch Islamic insurance products in Algeria in 2018-CEO
* Bahrain puts fresh austerity on hold as it mulls subsidy system
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates
* In rare protest, hundreds of Omanis demand jobs - The National