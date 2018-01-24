MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 24

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares surf global growth wave, dollar sinks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most big Gulf markets firm, ex-div Emaar pulls down Dubai

* Oil firm on strong economy and OPEC cuts, but traders prepare for downward move

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as dollar sinks further

* U.S. stresses Lebanon must cut Hezbollah from financial system

* Turkey kills at least 260 Kurdish, Islamic State fighters in Syria offensive -military

* Turkey detains 91, including politicians, journalists, over Syria comments

* Lebanese government departments must cut 2018 budgets by 20 pct - PM

* Turkey taps 10-year benchmark bond at yield of 12.19 percent

* POLL-Oil at $70 is no quick fix for Gulf economies

* Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties

EGYPT

* Last major challenger to Egypt’s Sisi calls off campaign after arrest

* IMF raises Egypt’s GDP outlook, says on right track in latest review

* Fitch Revises Outlook on Two Egyptian Banks to Positive

* Egypt’s GASC buys 40,000 tonnes soyoil, 16,500 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* POLL-Egypt’s economic growth seen at 4.2 percent, below government forecasts

* Egypt to hold bid round for oil and gas exploration in H2 2017-18 -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* INTERVIEW-NYSE sees no need to “bend over backwards” to woo Aramco IPO

* Saudi’s Falih says still anxious about fragility of oil market - CNBC

* Citi gets Saudi go-ahead for investment banking business

* TABLE-Saudi December inflation accelerates as food prices turn positive

* INTERVIEW-Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO - Russian Direct Investment Fund

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s NPCC wins $327 mln contract from India’s ONGC

* UAE military ordered not to escalate Qatar crisis -official

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to supply Malaysia’s Lotte Chemical with naphtha in 3-year deal

* Dubai’s Meraas seeks buyers for stake in Roxy Cinemas - Bloomberg

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* UAE demand for business loans up marginally in Q4 -central bank

* Emirates is said to pick HSBC, Citi To Arrange $1 Bln Sukuk- Bloomberg

QATAR

* Foreign deposits in Qatar banks resume rising as embargo impact eases

* Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018

* Qatar National Bank mandates banks for Kangaroo bond

* Qatar asks banks for proposals on first dollar bond issue since diplomatic crisis - sources

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* INTERVIEW-Bahrain’s Salam Bank to launch Islamic insurance products in Algeria in 2018-CEO

* Bahrain puts fresh austerity on hold as it mulls subsidy system

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates

* In rare protest, hundreds of Omanis demand jobs - The National (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)