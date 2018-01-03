MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 3

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eye all-time top amid global growth cheer

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar bought as year starts, Saudi still soft after petrol hike

* Oil prices close to mid-2015 highs, but doubts over further rises loom

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-1/2-month highs before dipping on dollar recovery

* Iran’s leader blames enemies for deadly unrest, US calls that “nonsense”

* Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control

* Syrian army preparing assault to end rebel siege of base east of capital

* Turkish banker loses second bid for mistrial in U.S. sanctions case

* As protests rage in Iran, Trump’s Iran policy faces sanctions test

* ANALYSIS-Iran protests could hurt clerics but Rouhani has most to lose, say insiders

* EXPLAINER-What has brought Iranian protesters onto the streets?

EGYPT

* Egypt to extend state of emergency for 3 months - MENA

* Two held in Egyptian anti-gay crackdown are freed on bail

* Telecom Egypt says services restored after days of disruption

* Egypt files murder charges against man held for Coptic church attack

* One-legged Egyptian soccer players aim for a league of their own

* Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2015 bomb attack

* Egypt repaid around $30 bln in foreign debt in 2017 - state news agency quoting cbank source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen

* Previously detained ex-finance minister Assaf seen at Saudi cabinet meeting

* BRIEF-Saudi’s SABIC Starts Commercial Operations Of Polyacetal Plant

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Feb Arab Light crude to Asia near 3-yr high

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Closes $1.25 BLN Bridge Loan Facility

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's TAQA Closes $1.25 BLN Bridge Loan Facility

* BUZZ-Dubai's Gulf Navigation slips on plan for rights issue