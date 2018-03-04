MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 4

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound as trade war fears ebb, dollar falls
* MIDEAST STOCKS—Most big markets fall but local institutions help Qatar rebound a little
* Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings boost for stocks may lose luster with rising yields
* Oil rises as Wall Street bounces off lows, crude posts weekly loss
* PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases
* Middle East Crude - Benchmarks edge down ahead of OSPs
* Syrian govt seizes ground in Ghouta advance-commander, monitor
* Oil major Total expands in Libya, buys Marathon’s Waha stake for $450 mln
* Iraqi parliament approves budget, Kurdish lawmakers boycott vote
* Turkish warplanes hit pro-Syrian govt forces in Afrin, kill 36 - monitor
* Trump threatens to tax European auto imports
* EXPLAINER—The financial impact of Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum
* Saudi Crown Prince to make three-day Egypt visit
* Egypt’s top court waives legal challenges to Red Sea islands transfer to Saudi
* Egypt orders 15-day detention of woman in BBC report over“false news”
* Afreximbank plans $1 billion share sale over next five years
* Efg Hermes Says RA Mena Holdings Raises Stake to 8.1 Pct
* Saudi expands $10 bln loan refinancing to $16 bln, adds Islamic tranche
* LSE interim CEO says London listing for Saudi Amarco still a“focus”
* Saud’s Metlife Appoints Financial Adviser For Capital Reduction
* Saudi Arabia may cut April crude oil prices to Asia -traders
* UAE talks up mutual travel benefits before EU-Gulf open skies talks
* OMV wants Middle East business to become equal to Russia’s -CEO on ORF
* Jetstar sees changes to flights as Singapore airport fees rise
* Trump’s aluminium imports tax will bite domestic industry
* Qatar’s CBQ Extends Exclusivity Period to April 02 for UAE’s Tabarak
* Investigators looking at whether Kushner business talks affected U.S. policy -NBC News
* Pme African Infrastructure Opportunities Says QIA Now Controls 37.69 Pct Of Co’s Issued Share Capital
* Kuwait’s Mubarrad Transport FY Profit Rises
* Ahli United Bank Calls EGM To Renew Approval For Bonds Issue -
* Oman’s Ominvest Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)